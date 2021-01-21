Oval Office decor gets makeover for new Biden administration

article

President Joe Biden took the oath of office Wednesday, and with new presidents come new White House decorations – especially in the commander-in-chief’s official workplace.

And so it’s no surprise that staffers have moved around a lot of things, from artwork to the carpeting inside the Oval Office.

One change the Biden administration made was to remove the military flags that had been on display during Donald Trump’s term in office.

The absent flags were first reported in the Washington Post Wednesday evening. Trump kept them near his left side against the window for years.

New photos of Biden’s makeover show they’ve been removed.

Most modern presidents, but not all, have displayed only two flags behind the Resolute Desk – the American flag and the presidential seal, according to the Atlantic.

Archival photos show former Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon had displayed military battle flags in the office.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a five-star general during World War II, acknowledged his background by planting just the Army flag across from the desk.

One other notable item that Biden ditched is a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, who was the first Democrat to hold the office but has been criticized recently for ties to slavery and the oppression of Native Americans.

In general, the Oval Office "has changed very little except in its furnishings" since 1934, according to the White House Museum.

