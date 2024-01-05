Orlando Magic to retire Shaquille O'Neal's #32 jersey in historic ceremony

The Orlando Magic are set to retire Shaquille O’Neal's #32 jersey in a historic ceremony on Tuesday.

O'Neal will be the first player in the franchise's history to have his number retired.

"When someone asks who was the first player to officially put the Orlando Magic on the map, the answer is simple - Shaquille O’Neal," Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement. "He took this franchise to new heights, both on and off the court, and his legacy is still felt within our organization today. On behalf of the DeVos family, we are excited to honor Shaquille by raising #32 into the rafters of the Kia Center, where it will remain forever."

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1994: Shaquille O'Neal #32 of the Orlando Magic shoots a foul shot against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1994 at the US Airways Arena in Landover, Maryland.

The 7-foot-1-inch gentle giant was selected by the Magic with the first overall pick of the 1992 NBA Draft and spent four seasons with the team from 1992 to 1996.

His accolades with the Magic include four NBA All-Star selections, an All-NBA Second Team recognition, two All-NBA Third Team acknowledgments, NBA All-Rookie First Team honors, and the prestigious NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The basketball luminary was previously inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2015 and subsequently elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. His impact was further recognized as he earned a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in October 2021, solidifying his place among the sport's elite.

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1992: Shaquille O'Neal #32 of the Orlando Magic shoots over Kevin Duckworth #00 of the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1992 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland.

The Magic are celebrating their 35th anniversary this season and will retire O'Neal's jersey during a ceremony following the game against Oklahoma City.