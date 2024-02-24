O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels rolls into State Fair Park

Check out plenty of cool and unique vehicles at the O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels at State Fair Park in West Allis.

From souped-up muscle cars to several generations of the iconic Batmobile, there's something for everyone.

FOX6's Spencer Tracy stopped by to learn more.

It runs on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

.