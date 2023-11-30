Troopers rescue 'severely neglected' dogs from abandoned, stolen U-Haul

article

Troopers in Oregon spent their Thanksgiving rescuing more than two dozen severely neglected dogs, including 15 found in a stolen U-Haul that had been abandoned for days.

According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded Nov. 23 to Love’s Truck Stop in Klamath Falls for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Police said a U-Haul truck had been abandoned in the parking lot for about three days. When troopers arrived, they heard barking coming from the back of the truck.

U-Haul where abandoned puppies were found (Oregon State Police)

Investigators learned the U-Haul was stolen and got a search warrant to get inside. Troopers said they found seven cages holding 15 abandoned dogs, including several puppies. All the dogs were "severely neglected," troopers said, but they were all alive.

Troopers arrested two suspects – 50-year-old David Eugene McMillion and 39-year-old Lisa Annette Weeks, both of Klamath Falls – for animal abandonment, animal neglect and unauthorized use of a vehicle. McMillion was additionally charged with criminal mischief.

Troopers hold rescued puppies (Oregon State Police)

Investigators found 10 more dogs in their possession when they were arrested. In all, troopers turned over 25 dogs to the Klamath County Animal Shelter; one of them tested positive for canine parvo. All dogs at the shelter had to be quarantined to prevent further spread.

The shelter said there have already been dozens of applications from people who want to adopt the abandoned dogs.