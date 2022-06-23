Opening day of Summerfest 2022

Summerfest 2022 will be underway as of noon on Thursday, June 23. Summerfest will once again grant free admission to fest-goers on opening day, Thursday, June 23, to mark Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6.

All patrons arriving from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on June 23 are being asked donate a minimum of two jars of peanut butter to receive one FREE admission ticket, which will be valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all three Summerfest gates.

Five Routes Offered Throughout Milwaukee County

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), producer of Summerfest is offering bus shuttle transportation to Summerfest, during the nine days of the festival, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, July 7-9, 2022. Milwaukee County Transit System is again unable to provide service this year. MWF anticipates local bar shuttles will be available, as in the past.

Riders are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase round-trip tickets in advance at Summerfest.com to reserve a seat, as there is potential for the service to sell out. Roundtrip fare is $15.00.

There will be five (5) routes offered that will run continuously starting daily at 5:00 p.m. The routes will pick up and drop off at the following Milwaukee County Park and Ride lots:

Milwaukee/College Avenue Park and Ride (I-43/I-94/County ZZ/College Avenue)

Milwaukee/Holt Avenue Park and Ride (I-94/I-43/US 41/Holt Avenue)

Hales Corners Park and Ride (I-43/I-894/WIS 100)

West Allis Park and Ride (State Fair Grounds – I-94/76th Street)

Wauwatosa Park and Ride (US 45/Watertown Plank Road)

CLICK HERE to view the Summerfest 2022 Daily Admissions Promotions. Visit Summerfest.com for the full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot.

The 2022 edition will take place over three weekends June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.