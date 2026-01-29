Open Record: Turning Up The Heat

Expand / Collapse search

Published  January 29, 2026 3:21pm CST
As Milwaukeeans endure the coldest week of the year, one of the city's most prominent landlords is coming under fire. On this week's episode of Open Record, FOX6's Christina Van Zelst makes her podcast debut to talk with Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn about tenants without heat, bursting water pipes and concerns about a lack of response from Berrada Properties. 

MILWAUKEE - As Milwaukeeans endure the coldest week of the year, one of the city's most prominent landlords is coming under fire. On this week's episode of Open Record, FOX6's Christina Van Zelst makes her podcast debut to talk with Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn about tenants without heat, bursting water pipes and concerns about a lack of response from Berrada Properties. Plus, Milwaukee 10th District Alderwoman Sharlen Moore shares early plans to change city ordinance to get tougher on chronic violations.

