The Brief The Milwaukee DNS placarded a near west side apartment building on Thursday. DNS cited unsafe living conditions that include no heat and no water.



The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services on Thursday said residents are being forced to leave a near west side apartment building due to a "life safety issue" that includes no heat, no water and a burst pipe.

What we know:

It happened at 29th and Wisconsin. Milwaukee DNS said there were 22 emergency orders due to the lack of heat, and residents are being forced to leave until heat and water are restored because orders expired before they were resolved. There are 36 units.

Milwaukee County records show Berrada Properties owns the apartment building.

What we don't know:

It is unclear exactly how many residents have been forced from their homes.

This is a breaking news story, and FOX6 News is at the scene. Check back for updates.

