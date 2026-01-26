Milwaukee leaders push tougher landlord penalties amid no-heat shutdowns

The Brief Milwaukee officials say 11 properties have been shut down since Nov. 1 due to a lack of heat. More than 50 people were displaced from a Milwaukee apartment building deemed a life-safety issue. City leaders are proposing a "chronic violator" ordinance to increase fines for repeat offenders.



Milwaukee city leaders are calling out landlords they say are failing to provide basic standards for tenants, including heat, after a growing number of properties were temporarily shut down this winter.

What we know:

Since Nov. 1, the Department of Neighborhood Services has placarded 11 properties citywide due to a lack of heat, meaning the buildings were temporarily closed. That number is up from seven during the same period last year. The increase comes after more than 50 people were forced from their homes last week.

Burst pipes, no water and no heat led to the shutdown of a 36-unit apartment building near 29th and Wisconsin, owned by Berrada Properties. The Department of Neighborhood Services called the conditions a "life-safety" issue.

In total, 48 adults and six children were displaced from the building.

On Monday, Jan. 26, city leaders outlined next steps aimed at holding landlords more accountable.

Alderman Bob Bauman said he is drafting what he calls a "chronic violator ordinance," designed to impose significantly higher fines on landlords who repeatedly fail to meet health and safety standards.

Bauman said the proposed ordinance would allow the city to issue fines up to tens of thousands of dollars – instead of just a couple of hundred.

What they're saying:

"If a landlord qualifies as a chronic offender of basic health, safety and welfare provisions in terms of rental properties – we would have the authority to issue significant fines," Bauman said. "Right now, the fines and penalties we have in place are – does not get the attention of major landlords."

"They clearly have the means to provide resources and maintenance in the building, but they choose not to out of greed. Pure and simple," said Bauman. "Right now, the fines and penalties we have in place are – does not get the attention of major landlords."

Not all tenants are convinced the changes will bring real accountability.

"I am just dissatisfied with City Hall," said Vince Toney, a Milwaukee resident.

Toney said he has dealt with ongoing problems at his rental property for years, including trash and crime, and feels complaints have not led to meaningful action.

"I think it's fluff for me," he said. "Because these are things that have been talked about in the past – and we are not proactive. We wait for something to happen then want to hold a press conference to fix the problem."

Dig deeper:

Council members said current state law limits how much the city can fine landlords, often to only a few hundred dollars, prompting efforts to create stronger local penalties.

"We are putting landlords on notice," said Alderwoman Sharlen Moore. "The state has created laws that have made it impossible to hold irresponsible landlords accountable. We’re doing the best we can with the tools that we have."

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski also criticized landlords who fail to respond during emergencies.

"You might have a person who you rest-assured you don’t turn in that rent check in time you’re going to hear from them, but when you call them at -10 degrees, you can’t get them to pick the phone up," Lipski said. "That is wildly unacceptable – that has to stop."

FOX6 has attempted to contact Berrada Properties multiple times for comment but has not received a response.