Contact 6 helps Milwaukee woman get SSDI payments

The Brief A Milwaukee woman with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) says she waited years for the approval of her Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) claim. She told Contact 6 that she could no longer work as a medical assistant after her diagnosis because of chronic pain and shaky hands. After writing to the consumer segment, she says her claim was finally approved. She also received backpay.



A disease stole her career. Then, a denial letter destroyed her hopes of a helping hand. She says that changed after she wrote to Contact 6.

Contact 6 helps Milwaukee woman

The backstory:

Two and a half years ago, Tanisha Hollins had a job as a medical assistant. Today, her disease keeps her at home. Her main responsibility is occasionally watching her grandson, despite her constant pain.

"I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis," said Hollins. "Which everybody pretty much knows by the name of MS."

Tanisha Hollins

Soon after, Hollins left her career of more than twenty years.

"I get shaky," said Hollins. "Hands and arms go numb. Legs go out."

While Hollins hands can sometimes hold a baby, they can't draw blood. Hollins' says her back pain makes it difficult to stay on her feet.

Filing a claim

What we know:

Hollins filed for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) shortly after her diagnosis.

"I got a letter in the mail saying I was denied," said Hollins.

Tanisha Hollins

SSDI is monthly income for people with severe disabilities who can no longer work and have a sufficient work history.

Hollins says she hired a lawyer to appeal the decision but waited months for approval.

"I had to keep going down to the Social Security building. Talking to them. Talking to the different workers there," said Hollins.

Hollins says workers told her an appeal was filed, but the attorney didn't return her calls.

New tactic

Dig deeper:

In the fall, a idea struck Hollins while watching Contact 6.

"Listening to other people tell their stories," said Hollins. "I'm like, maybe they'll be able to help me. So, that's when I called."

Tanisha Hollins

Contact 6 wrote to the Social Security Administration (SSA) on Hollins' behalf.

Hollins' says soon after, she got a call from SSA "out of the blue."

"Things started to move," said Hollins. "I want to say, like, a week and a half later I got the call."

Moving forward

What we know:

Hollins' claim was approved. She says her first monthly payment went toward a deposit on a new home for her family. Hollins moved in with her daughter and grandsons a couple of weeks ago.

In March, Hollins got more than a year's worth of backpay.

Tanisha Hollins

Getting to spend more time with family is Hollins' consolation for a disease that took her career. At least she can rely on some monthly income.

The other side:

An SSA spokesperson tells Contact 6 they can't comment on individual cases.