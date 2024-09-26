Open Record: October Bound

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central Division title, but there's still uncertainty about the playoff picture that lies ahead. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren and FOX6 anchor Ted Perry on to talk about all things Brewers. The trio will take a look back at how the Brewers got here and what to expect when the postseason starts October 1.

Stick with FOX6 on-air and online for the latest Milwaukee Brewers news as they enter the postseason.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.