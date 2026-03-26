Open Record: The Bond of Brothers
Milwaukee - Oasiz Wiesblatt is a center for the Milwaukee Admirals, one of four hockey-playing brothers who stand out for more than just their skills on the ice. They are CODAs -- children of deaf adults. On this episode of Open Record, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Carl Deffenbaugh detail Wiesblatt's remarkable story. We also meet the founders of a Milwaukee business that is revolutionizing the way the Deaf and hard of hearing community experiences professional sports, by brining American Sign Language interpreting to the world of NHL play-by-play.
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