Milwaukee Admirals' Oasiz Wiesblatt: CODA rookie playing for family

The Brief Milwaukee Admirals rookie Oasiz Wiesblatt has quickly become a central figure in the locker room despite his small stature. As a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), Oasiz grew up using ASL as his first language and now serves as an ambassador to Milwaukee’s deaf community, incorporating signing into his pregame introductions. Amidst his professional rise, Oasiz is playing the 2026 season in memory of his brother Orca, who passed away in a car crash last year; he honors him by wearing number 88 and marking Orca's initials on the ice before games.



On Friday, March 27, the Milwaukee Admirals will host American Sign Language Night at UWM Panther Arena. It's believed to be first event of its kind in the American Hockey League.

The spotlight is especially meaningful for one member of the Ads, who has become an ambassador of sorts for Milwaukee's deaf community, amid the hardest year of his life.

Bond of teammates

What we know:

The bond of teammates in professional sports is often called a brotherhood. In that sibling metaphor, Admirals rookie Oasiz Wiesblatt is the prototypical little brother.

"He’s always kind of messing around with guys," said Admirals defenseman and fellow rookie Tanner Molendyk. "Messing with their skates, their sticks."

Oasiz​​ is pesky, always on the move and always in the mix.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve," Admirals head coach Karl Taylor said. "He’s a real feisty, competitive person."

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Or, put in the language of a locker room…

"He’s just a sh** disturber," Molendyk joked. "It’s awesome."

Cast as the Admirals "little pest"

Dig deeper:

It’s no surprise Oasiz seems perfectly cast as the Ads little pest. It’s a role he was born to play.

"From the jump, I was a hockey player," Oasiz said. "My mom put me in skates when I was one years old."

But pay close attention to the pregame atmosphere at Panther Arena, and you’ll see what else makes Oasiz – one of the smallest guys on the team – stand out.

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It's weaved throughout the hype video that plays on the big screen before the first period. Cut through the noise and the highlights flashing on screen, and you'll catch Oasiz Wiesblatt introducing himself to his city.

Life as a CODA

What they're saying:

"[Hello, My name is Oasiz Wiesblatt,]" Oasiz used American Sign Language during parts of our interview. "[I play for the Admirals. I’m a child of the deaf]"

Oasiz is the youngest of four hockey-playing brothers from Canada.

"If they wanted to play hockey, I wasn’t playing with Ozzy or Orca," Oasiz said of the middle brothers. "It was with Ocean, because he was the best and I wanted to win."

Along with their little sister, the five kids all grew up with sign language as their first language. They’re CODAs – Children of Deaf Adults.

"[I’m a CODA]" Oasiz signed. "[Both my parents are deaf. So I use ASL.]"

"I feel like I’m just myself when I sign language and talk to deaf people," Oasiz explained in English again. I feel like that’s just who I am. It’s really special."

Hockey lore

Local perspective:

The Wiesblatt’s story is something of hockey lore in western Canada. It's known a bit in Milwaukee thanks to older brother Ozzy, now with the Nashville Predators.

"All super competitive and we loved to wrestle," Oasiz remembered of his childhood. "We watched WWE all the time. And that’s where we learned English."

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On top of the language barrier, there were financial hurdles with four boys in an expensive sport, raised by a single mother.

"The first time I bought clothes for myself was last year," stated Oasiz. "I’ve been getting hand-me-downs my whole life. There’s nothing wrong with that."

"You learn some pretty solid qualities," Coach Taylor added. "When you’ve had to work for every inch."

"[My mom always says to never give up]" Oasiz signed.

"My mom has this one thing, it’s Never Give Up," he said in English this time. "And always stay strong and always stay together as a family."

Never give up

Family motto:

It's a family motto hardened on the ice. And tested once again last year with the kind of news that’s hard to put into words, in any language.

"It is one of my last memories talking to Orca," remembered Oasiz. "I scored a shootout goal, and he texted me, 'Man, you’re a stud. I can’t believe you did that.' I know he was super proud of me."

Oasiz was at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Florida, while his brother Orca had just signed with a new team, the ECHL's Allen Americans, chasing his own professional dreams. Those dreams ended in a single-car crash on Sept. 14 in British Columbia.

"I went to see my coach," Oasiz remembered of the morning he found out. "And was obviously balling my eyes out for hours and hours."

Balance has been everything for a young man who lives life on a razor’s edge. Coping with tragedy while leveling up to life as a pro athlete.

"Yeah, this year’s been tough," Oasiz said after a deep breath. "It’s been a lot of ups and downs. I know he’s with me every game."

Unofficial ambassador to deaf community

What we know:

All while becoming an unofficial ambassador to Milwaukee’s deaf community. Oasiz visited the Milwaukee Sign Language School and met with a deaf fan from Children's Wisconsin.

"My dream is to play in the NHL and that’s number one," said Oasiz. "For someone to go watch and say, 'Hey, he knows sign language.' I think that teaches a lot of kids, and even adults, that they can go chase their dreams. It’s really special."

So yes, before an Admirals game, you’ll see Oasiz Wiesblatt stirring the pot. But you’ll also see the number 88, Orca's number, on his back. He uses blue Gatorade to splash Orca’s initials, OW, on the ice.

"He’s in my head all the time," Oasiz said. "Every second of the day."

Oasiz is the last skater on the ice. He knows how to make the most of every second.

"Just having him in my head and in my heart is something I do for him," said Oasiz.

That’s a lot on the shoulders of a little brother. A weight he carries with impressive strength.

"[Hi everyone, I hope everyone makes it out to the game for the Admirals]" Oasiz signed at the end of the interview. "[I’m excited to see you all. I love you.]"