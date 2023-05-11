Olympian burgers: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Olympian burgers.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

1/4 cup low-fat or regular plain Greek-style yogurt

1/2 cup olive tapenade, divided

1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 small zucchini, thinly sliced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

4 whole-grain hamburger buns, split, toasted

Fresh spinach leaves

COOKING:

Combine yogurt and 1/4 cup tapenade in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Combine Ground Beef and remaining 1/4 cup tapenade in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Heat grill pan over medium heat until hot. Place patties in pan; cook 10 to 12 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with pepper, as desired. Remove; keep warm.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Add onion and zucchini to grill pan over medium heat; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cook 5 to 6 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp-tender, turning occasionally.

Spread 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture on the cut side of each bun, then add spinach to bottom bun. Place burger on top of spinach and add 1 tablespoon cheese; top evenly onion, and zucchini. Close sandwiches.