Old World Wisconsin: Spring seasons kicks off Saturday

Old World Wisconsin opened more than 45 years ago and this Saturday their Spring season kicks off as guests can once again explore the full site which will be filled with costumed interpreters.

Brian is in the Crossroads Village meeting one of the stars of the largest outdoor museum of rural life in the United States.

About Old World Wisconsin (website)

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic structures, relocated from throughout Wisconsin, on over 600 acres of picturesque landscape. Through stories of perseverance, you explore the lives of those who came before us – connecting people and inspiring understanding. Your day will be fun, engaging, enriching, and authentic as you encounter history by exploring sensory-rich spaces, stories, and hands-on activities.

Each area at Old World Wisconsin showcases different stories. As you travel through time from the 1840s to the 1910s, you will find historic spaces to explore, gardens and trails to wander through, and costumed staff ready to help you get hands on with history. You will also meet a variety of animals that helped our ancestors survive and thrive in America’s Heartland. Experience the daily life of the people who called these buildings home as you help with chores and cooking, try your hand at crafts and trades, and play – yes, even the grownups!