Expand / Collapse search

Old World Wisconsin: Spring seasons kicks off Saturday

By
Published 
Updated 10:12AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Back in 2020 Flourchild was set to debut their delicious pizza in a new space on Milwaukee Street

Brian is downtown at Milwaukee’s newest pizza joint that’s serving tasty pizza with some unique toppings.

Old World Wisconsin opened more than 45 years ago and this Saturday their Spring season kicks off as guests can once again explore the full site which will be filled with costumed interpreters. 

Brian is in the Crossroads Village meeting one of the stars of the largest outdoor museum of rural life in the United States.

The wait is almost over, Old World Wisconsin will reopen for the spring season this Saturday

Brian is getting a sneak peek of opening weekend at the Norwegian Immigrant farm for a little hands-on sheep shearing demonstration.

About Old World Wisconsin (website)

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic structures, relocated from throughout Wisconsin, on over 600 acres of picturesque landscape. Through stories of perseverance, you explore the lives of those who came before us – connecting people and inspiring understanding. Your day will be fun, engaging, enriching, and authentic as you encounter history by exploring sensory-rich spaces, stories, and hands-on activities.  

Did you know that the largest outdoor museum of rural life in the U.S. in located in Eagle, Wisconsin?

Brian is at Old World Wisconsin where the daily life of 19th-century Wisconsin settlers comes back to life.

Each area at Old World Wisconsin showcases different stories. As you travel through time from the 1840s to the 1910s, you will find historic spaces to explore, gardens and trails to wander through, and costumed staff ready to help you get hands on with history. You will also meet a variety of animals that helped our ancestors survive and thrive in America’s Heartland. Experience the daily life of the people who called these buildings home as you help with chores and cooking, try your hand at crafts and trades, and play – yes, even the grownups! 

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic structures, relocated from throughout Wisconsin, on over 600 acres of picturesque landscape

Brian is in Eagle, Wisconsin getting ready for their Spring season which kicks off this Saturday.

If you haven’t been to Old World Wisconsin in a while you’ll finally be able to see their new brewing experience and a historic 1930s tavern

Brian is getting a taste of the fun that you’ll be able to experience in their new Brewhouse.

Old World Wisconsin opened more than 45 years ago and this Saturday their Spring season kicks off

Brian is their new Brew House where guests will have a chance to explore the ingredients that go into a farmhouse beer.