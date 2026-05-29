Okauchee homicide; woman accused of stabbing boyfriend going to trial

The Brief Mikayla Kloth, who prosecutors say stabbed and killed her boyfriend over chicken dinner, is bound over for trial. A Lac La Belle police detective testified in court during Friday's preliminary hearing. Kloth will be back in court in July for her arraignment.



The woman prosecutors say stabbed and killed her boyfriend over chicken dinner is going to trial, and we're getting new details about the case straight from investigators.

Mikayla Kloth remains in custody; her cash bond was previously set at $2 million.

Mikayla Kloth

On Friday, May 29, a Waukesha County Court commissioner said there’s enough evidence, including Kloth’s own confession, to take this case to trial.

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Bound over for trial

What we know:

"There was someone stabbed in the apartment, bleeding."

For the first time we’re hearing from police who investigated a fatal stabbing that took place in this Okauchee apartment building back in April.

Mikayla Kloth

Assistant District Attorney JJ Crawford: "Did one of the officers ask everyone there who had stabbed the victim?"

Lac La Belle Detective Robert Kassens: "Yes."

Crawford: "Did someone respond to that?"

Kassens: "Yes."

Crawford: "Who?"

Kassens: "Mikayla Kloth."

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Mikayla Kloth with 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Detective Robert Kassens testified Friday during Kloth’s preliminary hearing. He says Kloth took a knife and pushed it through her boyfriend’s chest.

Lac La Belle Detective Robert Kassens

Crawford: "What was that?"

Kassens: "That I stabbed him."

Crawford: "Did she give a reasoning or logic behind that as well?"

Kassens: "Yes – that things went dark, and her anger got the best of her."

Family identified the victim as 25-year-old Lukas Rosch. Prosecutors say Rosch brought chicken drumsticks to cook at Kloth’s apartment. They say Kloth got upset because she wanted to go out to eat instead.

Her defense attorney gave another explanation:

Defense Attorney Angela Wang: "Did she explain why she was trying to get the knife out of his hand?"

Kassens: "Yes."

Wang: "Ok, and what did she say?"

Kassens: "That his statement concerned her."

Wang: "What was the statement? That he was trying to kill himself?"

Kassens: "Cut himself."

A woman told police she spoke with Rosch a week before the crime. Rosch told her Kloth bit his thumb and told the woman, quote "Please take my full name, in case something ever happens to me."

Crawford: "Did she admit that she intentionally pushed the knife into his chest?"

Kassens: "Yes."

Lukas Rosch

Moving forward

What's next:

Rosch’s family told FOX6 off camera that Rosch was abused by Kloth for a while. They urge any man in a similar situation to seek help for domestic abuse. The national hotline is 800-799-7233.

Kloth will be back in court in July for arraignment.