Officials: Car slams into semi, killing 2 including 5-year-old girl

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and semi that happened on County Highway Q at County Highway MB in the Village of Bristol on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Two people are dead as a result of the crash -- including a father and his 5-year-old daughter.

Deputies and detectives who are investigating the crash reported that a car was traveling eastbound on County Highway Q at a high rate of speed, struck the semi that was attempting to turn south from onto County Highway MB.

Officials say initial reports indicated there was heavy damage to the car and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 5-year-old girl, who was the daughter of the deceased driver and passenger of the car, was taken to a hospital by Bristol Fire Department but later died from her injuries.

The operator of the car was identified as a 43-year-old man from Kenosha.

The semi operator was identified as a 50-year-old man from Gurnee, Illinois. He is cooperating with the investigation.

The names of the operators and deceased are being withheld as this is still an open investigation.