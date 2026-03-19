Officer-involved shooting in Summit, suspect dead following chase

The Brief Waukesha County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a person following a police chase. The chase ended off of State Highway 67 in Summit when the suspect's vehicle got stuck in a field. Law enforcement says the suspect showed a handgun and deputies responded with deadly force. No deputies were hurt.



One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Summit on Thursday morning, March 19.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, at about 9:12 a.m., Waukesha County deputies were made aware of a pursuit entering Waukesha County from Jefferson County.

At the Jefferson County line, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stopped its pursuit. Following that, Waukesha County deputies got information that the driver possibly had felony warrants for their arrest. A Waukesha County deputy found the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle sped off, and a pursuit was started.

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Law enforcement activity shuts down portion of WIS 67 near Summit

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle became disabled in a field. An armed male suspect then got out of the vehicle and displayed a handgun.

The sheriff's department says that it believed the deputies, in fearing for their lives, responded by using deadly force, shooting the suspect. A handgun was found at the scene near the suspect.

Scene right off of State Highway 67

Emergency medical assistance was provided; however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this incident. There is no known threat to the public at this time.

State Highway 67 between US Highway 18 (Sunset Drive) and Genesse Lake Road is still closed as of 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.