Car struck by train in Oconomowoc, 1 person injured
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - One person was injured after a train collided into a car in Oconomowoc on Friday, Nov. 22.
According to the Oconomowoc Police Department, just before 1 p.m., the vehicle was struck by a Canadian Pacific freight train at the railroad crossing at Summit Ave and Main Street.
One person was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local trauma center.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Damaged vehicle near tanker car. Photo credit: Crystal Rossey
Two other vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision. The people in those vehicles were not injured.
No one on the train was injured.
By 4 p.m., the train had left the scene.
Accident scene. Photo Courtesy: Western Lakes Fire District
Western Lakes Fire District, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Police Service assisted.
The accident is under investigation.