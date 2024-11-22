Car struck by train in Oconomowoc, 1 person injured

The Brief One person was injured after their vehicle was struck by a train in Oconomowoc on Friday, Nov. 22. It happened at the Main Street/Summit Avenue railroad crossing just before 1 p.m.



One person was injured after a train collided into a car in Oconomowoc on Friday, Nov. 22.

According to the Oconomowoc Police Department, just before 1 p.m., the vehicle was struck by a Canadian Pacific freight train at the railroad crossing at Summit Ave and Main Street.

One person was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local trauma center.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Damaged vehicle near tanker car. Photo credit: Crystal Rossey

Two other vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision. The people in those vehicles were not injured.

No one on the train was injured.

By 4 p.m., the train had left the scene.

Accident scene. Photo Courtesy: Western Lakes Fire District

Western Lakes Fire District, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Police Service assisted.

The accident is under investigation.