WisDOT shuts down Waukesha County bridge; here's why

article

The Brief WisDOT shut down a bridge in Oconomowoc Lake due to deterioration. Inspectors discovered the problems with the decades-old bridge earlier this week. The bridge was slated for repair or replacement in 2027 or 2028.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has shut down a bridge in Waukesha County due to deterioration.

The bridge is located in the village of Oconomowoc Lake. State inspectors discovered the problems earlier this week.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

East Wisconsin avenue is now closed at the Oconomowoc River, near Silver Lake Auto. It is unclear how long it will be shut down, but the closure could last years. Wisconsin Highway 16 is the detour for the closure.

FOX6 News learned the roadway – which the state owns, but Waukesha County maintains – is roughly 80 years old. It was slated for repair or replacement in 2027 or 2028.

Bridge shut down in Oconomowoc Lake due to deterioration

The Oconomowoc Lakes Police Department said all businesses on the east side of the bridge are accessible from Brown Street. The kayak launch for the Oconomowoc River will remain open.