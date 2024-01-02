Oconomowoc house fire; 911 calls triggered Western Lakes response

article

Firefighters with Western Lakes Fire District battled a house fire on Morgan Road in Oconomowoc early Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the residence around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. This, after 911 calls came in from passers-by reporting flames coming from the roof of a structure. A post on the Western Lakes Fire District Facebook page said callers reported vehicles in the driveway, but no one answered when pounding on the doors.

Officials say the first crews attacked the roof and eaves – with secondary crews entering the residence searching for victims.

House fire on Morgan Road, Oconomowoc (Courtesy: Western Lakes Fire District)

Nobody was located during their searches. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters either.

House fire on Morgan Road, Oconomowoc (Courtesy: Western Lakes Fire District)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.