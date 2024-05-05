Oconomowoc's Halei Heinzel selected as 77th Alice in Dairyland

article

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has selected Halei Heinzel of Oconomowoc as Wisconsin's 77th Alice in Dairyland.

According to a press release, in this position, Heinzel will work for the contract year as a full-time communications professional for DATCP, educating the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.

Learn more about Halei Heinzel

Heinzel will graduate in May 2024 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Life Sciences Communication.

Before starting at UW-Madison, Heinzel was active in her high school’s FFA chapter. She graduated from the Farm and Industry Short Course program with certificates in Agribusiness Management and Dairy Farm Management.

While on campus, Heinzel was involved with the Babcock House Student Cooperative, Science Communication Club, UW Polo Club, and serves on the board of the Wisconsin Agriculture and Life Sciences Alumni Association.

Heinzel has held internships with the Farm and Industry Short Course program, Professional Dairy Producers, and worked with the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board.

"I am so excited and honored to be spending the next year serving as the 77th Alice in Dairyland, the official ambassador of Wisconsin’s diverse and abundant agriculture industry," said Heinzel.

"I am looking forward to connecting Wisconsinites with agriculture, sharing the impact of this vibrant industry both in local communities and across the state, and sharing the stories of the hardworking individuals who dedicate their lives to agriculture every day," she added.

Heinzel was selected at the 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals hosted by Door County. She will begin her term as the 77th Alice in Dairyland on July 8, 2024.

She succeeds the 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow of Poynette, who will continue her current term until the transition in July.

About Alice in Dairyland

According to DATCP, Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time communications professional with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The Alice program is supported by several partner organizations, including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Goodman’s Jewelers, Wisconsin Potato Industry Board, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Beef Council.

For more information about the 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals in Door County and the Alice in Dairyland program, click here.