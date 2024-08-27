Oconomowoc gas leak resolved; residents can return to area
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District was on the scene of a high pressure gas leak in Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
A two-block radius of W. South Street and Elm Street was temporarily evacuated. A hazard and warning zone of five blocks was established.
A public safety alert sent around noon said, "you may return to your residence. If you smell gas upon returning to your residence, please evacuate and call 911."
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
"We were called out to a natural gas leak this morning in Oconomowoc after a contractor unaffiliated with We Energies struck a piece of our equipment. Our crews were able to stop the flow of gas shortly before noon and we are working to repair the damage," said We Energies spokesperson.