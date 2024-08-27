Oconomowoc gas leak resolved; residents can return to area

article

The Western Lakes Fire District was on the scene of a high pressure gas leak in Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

A two-block radius of W. South Street and Elm Street was temporarily evacuated. A hazard and warning zone of five blocks was established.

A public safety alert sent around noon said, "you may return to your residence. If you smell gas upon returning to your residence, please evacuate and call 911."

"We were called out to a natural gas leak this morning in Oconomowoc after a contractor unaffiliated with We Energies struck a piece of our equipment. Our crews were able to stop the flow of gas shortly before noon and we are working to repair the damage," said We Energies spokesperson.