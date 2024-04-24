Oconomowoc fire: Dog alerted residents, everyone out safely

article

An Oconomwoc family's dog alerted them to a fire on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said, and everyone was able to get out safely.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Hancock Court, near Summit Avenue and Old Tower Road.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, the dog broke down a gate to the second floor and went upstairs where the resident and their baby were lying down. The resident then saw smoke and flames while investigating the broken gate, and got out safely with the baby and dog.

The fire eventually spread to the attic as wind drove the flames, officials said. The fire was deemed under control 11 minutes after firefighters first got there.

No one was hurt.