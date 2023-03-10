Oconomowoc Fiesta Cancun restaurant fire

article

A fire broke out at the Fiesta Cancun restaurant in Oconomowoc Friday morning, March 10.

The Western Lakes Fire District (WLFD) was called to a commercial fire alarm near Wisconsin and St. Paul around 3 a.m.

Oconomowoc police were first on the scene and saw heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.

Crews were able to locate the fire on the main floor of the building and begin putting out the fire. The Fire had extended to the roof of the building, and an active gas leak was noted.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Crews were temporarily evacuated from the building just prior to a partial roof collapse. Additional companies began a further investigation of neighboring buildings with heavy smoke located in neighboring structures.

One family was evaluated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders.

Currently, the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Western Lakes Fire District and the City of Oconomowoc police.