Oak Creek Winter Farmers Market; 65+ vendors, treats, handmade items

By
Published  February 12, 2026 7:22am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
This Saturday, the Oak Creek Winter Farmers Market is having a Valentine's Day celebration with more than 65 local vendors.

The Brief

    • Brian Kramp is seeing how their Bloody Mary is made with vendor ingredients from the market.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - More than 65 vendors with seasonal treats and handmade items will be set up this weekend at Oak Creek’s Winter Farmers Market. Brian Kramp is in Oak Creek with a preview of this Saturday's special Valentine's Day Market.

Valentine's Day normally involves chocolate and flowers, but one local market wants you to experience the holiday with cheese and meat. Brian Kramp is in Oak Creek with a preview of this Saturday's special Valentine's Day Market.

Lala Bakes is a local bakery vendor know for bringing a variety of sweet treats to the Oak Creek Winter Farmers Market. Brian Kramp is with the home baker that will have a table full of home baked items ready this Valentine's Day.

Looking for a locally made sausage with artisan quality and seasonal variety? Hometown Sausage has great options. Brian Kramp is in Oak Creek previewing this Saturday's Valentine's Day Market where Hometown Sausage is one of the standout meat vendors. 

The Source: FOX6 WakeUp News interviewed people for this story.

