Oak Creek reckless driving stop leads to drug bust; 4 arrested

The Brief Oak Creek police stopped a reckless driver and discovered a stolen license plate on Wednesday. Officers seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and suspected retail theft merchandise. Four suspects were arrested; two had outstanding warrants.



Oak Creek police arrested four people Wednesday evening, Feb. 25, after officers on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly.

According to police, a traffic stop was conducted and officers learned the vehicle’s license plate had been reported stolen. During further investigation, officers located numerous controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and synthetic psychedelic mushrooms.

Police said numerous items of drug paraphernalia were also found inside the vehicle, along with a large amount of suspected stolen merchandise believed to be taken in retail thefts.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. Two of the four had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities said various criminal charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.