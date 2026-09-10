Oak Creek motel stabbing, police seek person of interest

The Brief Oak Creek police are seeking a person of interest in a motel stabbing. It happened near 13th and College, prompting a lockdown of the nearby MATC campus. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Creek police at 414-766-7626.



Oak Creek police are seeking a person of interest in a motel stabbing that prompted a lockdown of the nearby Milwaukee Area Technical College campus on Wednesday night, Sept. 9.

Oak Creek stabbing, MATC lockdown

What we know:

Police were called to Motel 6, near 13th and College, just after 8:15 p.m. It was reported that someone was stabbed after a fight. First responders helped the victim, who was taken to a hospital with abdominal injuries. Police said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing public threat.

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What we don't know:

Based on information from police, it's not clear what prompted the argument or whether the person of interest and victim knew one another.

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MATC lockdown

Local perspective:

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, MATC learned of the incident and independently initiated a lockdown of its Oak Creek campus. The campus is roughly a mile east of where the stabbing investigation took place.

The lockdown lasted from roughly 9 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. MATC said the lockdown was a precaution. Police said there were no confirmed sightings of the person of interest on campus.

Police tips

What you can do:

Oak Creek police released images of a person of interest. Anyone who sees that person is urged not to approach and call 911. Anyone with information can call Oak Creek Police Det. Zamborini at 414-766-7626 or Crime Stoppers at 414-766-7699.