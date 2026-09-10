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Oak Creek motel stabbing, police seek person of interest

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Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 10, 2026 4:47 PM CDT Published September 10, 2026 9:20 AM CDT
Large police presence at Oak Creek Motel 6
Large police presence at Oak Creek Motel 6

Large police presence at Oak Creek Motel 6

There is a large police presence at the Motel 6 in Oak Creek on Wednesday night, Sept. 9. It is unknown if this is related to the MATC Oak Creek Campus being put on a brief lockdown.

The Brief

    • Oak Creek police are seeking a person of interest in a motel stabbing.
    • It happened near 13th and College, prompting a lockdown of the nearby MATC campus.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Creek police at 414-766-7626.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police are seeking a person of interest in a motel stabbing that prompted a lockdown of the nearby Milwaukee Area Technical College campus on Wednesday night, Sept. 9.

Oak Creek stabbing, MATC lockdown

What we know:

Police were called to Motel 6, near 13th and College, just after 8:15 p.m. It was reported that someone was stabbed after a fight. First responders helped the victim, who was taken to a hospital with abdominal injuries. Police said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing public threat.

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What we don't know:

Based on information from police, it's not clear what prompted the argument or whether the person of interest and victim knew one another. 

Related

MATC Oak Creek campus briefly on lockdown Wednesday night
article

MATC Oak Creek campus briefly on lockdown Wednesday night

The Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) Oak Creek campus was briefly put on lockdown on Wednesday night, Sept. 9.

MATC lockdown

Local perspective:

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, MATC learned of the incident and independently initiated a lockdown of its Oak Creek campus. The campus is roughly a mile east of where the stabbing investigation took place.

The lockdown lasted from roughly 9 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. MATC said the lockdown was a precaution. Police said there were no confirmed sightings of the person of interest on campus.

Police tips

What you can do:

Oak Creek police released images of a person of interest. Anyone who sees that person is urged not to approach and call 911. Anyone with information can call Oak Creek Police Det. Zamborini at 414-766-7626 or Crime Stoppers at 414-766-7699.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyOak CreekNews