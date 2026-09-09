MATC Oak Creek campus briefly on lockdown Wednesday night

The Brief MATC Oak Creek campus was briefly put on lockdown on Wednesday night, Sept. 9. The lockdown was prompted by Oak Creek police who were looking for an armed suspect. The suspect was not found, and the lockdown was lifted about 40 minutes later.



The Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) Oak Creek campus was briefly put on lockdown on Wednesday night, Sept. 9.

FOX6 confirmed that a text message was sent to students telling them to lock their doors and windows and to stay put.

MATC alert message

About 40 minutes later, another text was sent out saying the lockdown was lifted.

Response from MATC

What we know:

MATC says that at 9 p.m., Public Safety at Milwaukee Area Technical College received information from the Oak Creek Police Department that they were searching the area surrounding MATC’s Oak Creek campus for an armed suspect. As a precaution, the campus was placed on lockdown.

Oak Creek police searched the area and reported no confirmed sighting of the suspect on campus. The campus lockdown was lifted at about 9:40 p.m.

This is a developing story and FOX6 is working to learn more about the search for the armed suspect. Check back for updates.