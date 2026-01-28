Oak Creek homicide; charges filed, police say case remains open

The Brief Charges have been filed in a December homicide outside an Oak Creek apartment complex. Police say the suspect acted with at least one other person and the case remains open. Investigators believe the shooting may be connected to a separate fatal shooting in Milwaukee.



Charges have been filed following a weeks-long homicide investigation in Oak Creek, but police say their work is not finished.

What we know:

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old London Johnson of Milwaukee in connection with the shooting death of a man outside an Oak Creek apartment complex last month.

London Johnson

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Dec. 23 near 20th and College. Oak Creek police say multiple 911 calls came in from neighbors reporting gunfire outside an apartment complex.

The backstory:

When officers arrived, they found a white car with broken windows and bullet holes from apparent gunfire that had crashed into a tree. Inside the vehicle, investigators located 22-year-old Luis Ares, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

More than a month later, on Jan. 27, prosecutors formally charged Johnson. According to police, investigators believe at least one other person was involved in the shooting.

A criminal complaint states surveillance video from the College Avenue apartments shows a sedan following Ares as he drove into the parking lot that morning. Investigators say a passenger was hanging out of a window holding a rifle and began firing at Ares.

Police say Ares drove away but later crashed into a tree. The sedan then fled the area.

Investigators used Flock safety cameras, cell tower data and search warrants to identify and arrest Johnson. Police say the shooting was retaliatory and may be connected to a separate fatal shooting that happened Dec. 29 in Milwaukee.

What's next:

Johnson is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday, Jan. 28.

He remains in jail as the investigation continues.

Oak Creek police say they have identified another suspect they believe was involved in the homicide and say they remain committed to seeking justice for the victim’s family.