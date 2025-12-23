Oak Creek homicide: 1 person shot near 20th and College; no arrests
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday morning, Dec. 23.
What we know:
According to police, officers were called out to the area of 20th and College around 8 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
When police arrived at the scene, they found one person in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no suspects in custody.
Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.
What you can do:
If you have any information that can assist investigators, the police ask that you contact Detective Ben Lockwood at 414-766-7627.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department.