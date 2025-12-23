Oak Creek homicide: 1 person shot near 20th and College; no arrests

The Brief Oak Creek police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday morning. Police were called out to the area of 20th and College for the report of gunshots. No arrests have been made.



Oak Creek police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday morning, Dec. 23.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called out to the area of 20th and College around 8 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

When police arrived at the scene, they found one person in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

20th and College, Oak Creek

There are no suspects in custody.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

What you can do:

If you have any information that can assist investigators, the police ask that you contact Detective Ben Lockwood at 414-766-7627.