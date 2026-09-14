Catalytic converter thefts impact Oak Creek-Franklin school bus service

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The Brief Catalytic converters stolen from Go Riteway buses left some Oak Creek-Franklin students without transportation Monday, Sept. 14. The bus company is still assessing the impact of the theft. Some students may not have bus transportation to school on Monday.



The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District announced Monday morning, Sept. 14, that catalytic converters were stolen from buses operated by their transportation company, Go Riteway, leaving some students without a ride to school.

Go Riteway is currently evaluating the theft's impact to determine how many buses remain available for student transport.

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Oak Creek-Franklin School District statement

What they're saying:

The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School district posted the following message online:

"Our transportation company, Go Riteway, was hit with a theft of catalytic converters. The bus company is still assessing the impact of the theft and making a determination of how many buses will be available to transport students. Your child may not have bus transportation to school this morning. The district will provide an update as soon as we have more information. If you are able to transport your child to school, please do so. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work with Go Riteway to address this unexpected situation."