Oak Creek fire station reopened after 'significant maintenance issue'
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Fire Station 2, located at 3950 East Oakwood Road, was temporarily out of service Tuesday, Oct. 18 due to a significant maintenance issue.
Crews and apparatus were redeployed to Fire Station 1, located at 255 East Centennial Drive.
A service team was called in to investigate the problem.
As of 4:20 p.m., Fire Station 2 was back in service, with crews once again responding to calls from that location.
