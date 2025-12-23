Oak Creek fatal shooting; 1 dead, police investigate

The Brief One person was killed in a shooting reported around 8 a.m. at an apartment complex near 20th and College in Oak Creek. Neighbors told police they heard dozens of gunshots and believe the shooting involved two vehicles in the parking lot. Police say no suspects are in custody, but the incident appears to be isolated.



One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning at an Oak Creek apartment complex, prompting a large police response and hours-long investigation.

What we know:

Police were called around 8 a.m. to reports of gunfire near South 20th Street and College Avenue. Officers taped off the entire complex as investigators worked for hours to determine what led up to the shooting.

"There’s tape around literally the entire complex," said Fayla Wheatley, a neighbor. "I’d woken up probably right when it happened."

Officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they received several calls reporting gunshots.

"I knew immediately it was gunshots," said Tom Sujecki, who also lives in the complex.

"I just heard the first shots, were like five shots, and then immediately after I heard like 10 or a dozen shots right after that," Sujecki said.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX6 they believe the shooting involved two vehicles in the parking lot. They said one vehicle crashed, while the other fled the scene.

Oak Creek police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No suspects are in custody.

With squad cars and officers blocking off entrances to the complex, neighbors said the police presence was unlike anything they had seen before.

"It just kept getting heavier and heavier. I mean, I saw state patrols," Wheatley said.

"It’s the worst thing this time of year," Sujecki added.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community. The investigation remains ongoing.