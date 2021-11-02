Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek conference center, hotel to be built

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Creekside Crossing Conference Center and an adjacent Homewood Suites by Hilton, Oak Creek article

Creekside Crossing Conference Center and an adjacent Homewood Suites by Hilton, Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Construction of the new Creekside Crossing Conference Center and an adjacent Homewood Suites by Hilton is now underway. 

A news release says Stand Rock Hospitality, the developer and operator of the new extended-stay hotel and meeting and event space, are on schedule to open the hotel and conference center late summer 2022. They are also accepting event and guest room block bookings.

The conference center and hotel are adjacent to the new IKEA off I-94 (Drexel Avenue exit).

Officials say Creekside Crossing Conference Center will be ideal for weddings, meetings, conferences and other special events. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The adjacent 121-room Homewood Suites by Hilton will welcome travelers.

The hotel and conference center are currently accepting requests for event and guest room block bookings beginning in late summer 2022 and for all of 2023.

Kia, Hyundai thefts expensive for victims
article

Kia, Hyundai thefts expensive for victims

It’s become an epidemic: Kia and Hyundai vehicles broken into, stolen, ransacked and taken for joy rides across the city and beyond.

We Energies Cookie Book is coming!
article

We Energies Cookie Book is coming!

The We Energies Cookie Book is ready for bakers everywhere! The folks at We Energies explain what's inside and how you can get your hands on one.

Battle over Major Harris' burial exposes frayed family ties

If the murder of a 3-year-old boy was not tragic enough, the unexpected battle over his burial has taken the heartbreak to a whole new level. Major Harris' grandparents opened up to FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn about the violence that has torn their family apart.