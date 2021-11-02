Oak Creek conference center, hotel to be built

article

Construction of the new Creekside Crossing Conference Center and an adjacent Homewood Suites by Hilton is now underway.

A news release says Stand Rock Hospitality, the developer and operator of the new extended-stay hotel and meeting and event space, are on schedule to open the hotel and conference center late summer 2022. They are also accepting event and guest room block bookings.

The conference center and hotel are adjacent to the new IKEA off I-94 (Drexel Avenue exit).

Officials say Creekside Crossing Conference Center will be ideal for weddings, meetings, conferences and other special events.

The adjacent 121-room Homewood Suites by Hilton will welcome travelers.

The hotel and conference center are currently accepting requests for event and guest room block bookings beginning in late summer 2022 and for all of 2023.