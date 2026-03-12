article

The Brief Oak Creek police arrested a man after a gunshot went into an apartment. Officers then responded to an unrelated domestic incident at another apartment. Police arrested one man in connection to each incident.



Oak Creek police on Wednesday arrested one man after a gunshot went into an apartment and, while investigating that case, responded to an unrelated domestic disturbance in the same building that led to a second man's arrest.

Gunshot into apartment

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene on Chicago Road, near Oak Lane, at around 2:35 p.m. A resident said they found a bullet hole in the ceiling of their apartment.

Investigators determined the bullet had been fired from the upstairs unit. Several people came out of that unit and were "briefly detained for investigation," according to police. A 19-year-old man was arrested.

Police said the suspect had fired a gun, sending a bullet through the floor of the upper unit and into the lower unit. The lower unit was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

Domestic violence

What we know:

While investigating the gunshot incident, police were asked to investigate an argument in an unrelated apartment unit. A 49-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery. The victim had minor injuries.

Criminal charges

What's next:

Both incidents remain under investigation. The Oak Creek Police Department said it will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.