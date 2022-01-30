NYC offering free home delivery of COVID antiviral pills

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that New Yorkers are now able to access free, same-day, at-home oral antiviral pills to combat the symptoms of COVID-19.

"The city will also offer at-home delivery of COVID antiviral pills and to eligible New Yorkers who need them, and we're going to do it with the magic New York word - we're going to do it for free. For free," Adams at a press briefing Sunday afternoon.

New York City already offers at-home vaccinations for anyone who requests one.

According to Adams, 75 percent of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Yorkers who have tested positive for COVID-19 can contact their doctor to request a delivery of the antiviral pill or can call 212-COVID19.