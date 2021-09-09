NY criminal justice reform bill to honor Michael K. Williams

A New York Assemblywoman plans to name a new criminal justice reform bill after actor Michael K Williams.

Brooklyn Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn is working on a bill to curb incarceration rates.

In a statement to FOX5NY.com, she said: "High incarceration rates are not synonymous with public safety. The Michael K. Williams bill will serve to reduce mass incarceration, which disproportionately hurts people of color and costs tax payers millions of dollars."

The Brooklyn Democrat added that reducing mass incarceration was Williams' mission.

"We can and must do better. We will keep our communities safe and reduce racist policies that have led to America’s for-profit criminal justice system. The East Flatbush community mourns Michael, a true hero," Hermelyn said.

Michael K Williams was found dead on Monday in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment.

Williams, 54, was famous for his role as Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire" and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire."

He also appeared in movies like "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed."