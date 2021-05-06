Nude ‘Nerf Wars:’ Police alert parents of Arrowhead students

Hartland police are reaching out to parents of Arrowhead students about playing the "Nerf Wars" game safely.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 5, officials said, "While we encourage students to have fun we want them to play safe, and each year we have calls for students playing this game nude."

The post goes on to say, "THIS is not ok."

Hartland police finished the post with this warning, "If you are a parent of an AHS student please warn them they could be arrested and issued citations (if playing nude)."