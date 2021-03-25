Expand / Collapse search

Northwestern Mutual Foundation to launch mobile vaccination sites

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Northwestern Mutual Foundation, in partnership with the City of Milwaukee, announced on Thursday, March 25 that it will launch mobile vaccination sites for residents in the Amani and Metcalfe Park neighborhoods.

The goal is to help ensure equal distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine among Milwaukee’s Black residents.

A news release says the company is funding approximately 7,000 first and second doses of one of the approved vaccines. 

"We are committed to increasing equitable access to the vaccine and removing obstacles for those in underserved communities, moving Milwaukee forward toward growth and recovery," said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.

The vaccination clinics will be held at COA Youth & Family Centers (2320 W. Burleigh Street) and the Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center Street). Each location will host five first and second-dose clinics, administering vaccinations to residents who meet state eligibility requirements beginning Saturday, March 27.

Information on registering for vaccinations will be communicated directly to residents through the organizations leading resident engagement, Dominican Center and Metcalfe Park Community Bridges. 

