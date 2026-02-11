North Prairie "TrashVeyor" back in operation for spring 2026

The Brief Aquarius Systems aims to relaunch the "TrashVeyor" in the Kinnickinnic River by late spring after it was washed away by floods last August. Before being sidelined, the machine removed 62,000 pounds of garbage and microplastics from Milwaukee waterways in just five months. Following the successful recovery of the 22,000-pound unit, the North Prairie company plans to deploy additional machines to combat water pollution.



A North Prairie company hopes to have its "TrashVeyor" back up and running in late spring.

"TrashVeyor" back in operation

What we know:

The "TrashVeyor" funnels trash and debris out of the water and into a dumpster.

TrashVeyor by Aquarius Systems

It was installed along the Kinnickinnic River near 1st and Chase in Milwaukee a year ago.

The 22,000-pound piece of equipment was washed away during the historic floods last August.

"Aquarius Systems" created it, and hopes to have other machines just like it up and running soon.

TrashVeyor by Aquarius Systems

What they're saying:

"Immediately, we started looking at plans on how to recover it and two days later, we pulled it out with three wreckers – auto wreckers and pulled the machine out of the water two days later," said Michael Peterman, Aquarius Systems Director of Engineering.

"It really puts into perspective the harm that plastics are posing for our environment. We see big, full pieces of plastic – but also a lot of broken-down microplastics that are frankly really hard to extract," said Erin Povak, Sweet Water program director.

By the numbers:

In the five months the "TrashVeyor" was operational in 2025, operators say it pulled 62,000 pounds of garbage and debris from Milwaukee waterways.