Nickelback at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 5

Nickelback will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 5, with special guests, renowned country rocker Brantley Gilbert, and rising country artist Josh Ross.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift item, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.