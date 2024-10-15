Expand / Collapse search

Ripon corn maze celebrates NFL draft in Green Bay

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 15, 2024 6:58pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
NFL draft corn maze in Ripon

A corn maze in Ripon drums up excitement for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay next year.

RIPON, Wis. - Not only are we in the middle of the football season, it's also nearly Halloween. A place in Ripon draws people in with an intersection of both.

Petals & Plows designed the 18-acre corn maze with the logo for the 2025 NFL draft, which will be held in Green Bay.

Admission to the maze is $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Kids ages 4 and under get in for free. The farm is also holding an after-dusk event for the corn maze on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

