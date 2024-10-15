The Brief A Wisconsin corn maze intersects the excitement of Halloween with next year's NFL draft in Green Bay. The maze covers 18 acres in Ripon.



Not only are we in the middle of the football season, it's also nearly Halloween. A place in Ripon draws people in with an intersection of both.

Petals & Plows designed the 18-acre corn maze with the logo for the 2025 NFL draft, which will be held in Green Bay.

Admission to the maze is $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Kids ages 4 and under get in for free. The farm is also holding an after-dusk event for the corn maze on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

