Ripon corn maze celebrates NFL draft in Green Bay
RIPON, Wis. - Not only are we in the middle of the football season, it's also nearly Halloween. A place in Ripon draws people in with an intersection of both.
Petals & Plows designed the 18-acre corn maze with the logo for the 2025 NFL draft, which will be held in Green Bay.
Admission to the maze is $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Kids ages 4 and under get in for free. The farm is also holding an after-dusk event for the corn maze on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.
