New Wisconsin Dells attractions debut in 2022

Wisconsin , the self-proclaimed "Waterpark Capital of the World" announced on Wednesday, March 9 that it will enhance its reputation in 2022, with several significant new waterpark features set to open. Among them is North America’s first rotating waterslide.

Waterpark Resort Attractions (per news release)

North America’s First Rotating Waterslide at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park

This summer, Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park Resort will open Medusa’s Slidewheel, America’s first rotating waterslide. Combining the movement of a Ferris wheel with the speed of a waterslide, it is set on a horizontal axis, rotating as guests slide through it.

Medusa’s Slidewheel is the centerpiece of the expanded indoor waterpark at the resort; the 22,500 square foot addition will include a new children’s splash zone with fountains and a variety of interactive water features and swimming area.

Dueling Waterslides at Wilderness Resort

In fall 2022, the indoor Wild West Waterpark at the Wilderness Resort will open two new "dueling" waterslides—a two-lane tube ride and a two-lane head-first mat racer. Each will feature multiple rally points where riders can see their competition as they dash down the slides, as well as translucent slide effects.

The Wild West Waterpark is also getting a new themed multi-level play-and-spray structure, while the resort is completing a renovation of all 446 guest rooms.

Rainbow Stripes at Chula Vista Waterpark

Chula Vista Resort is opening a new waterslide attraction in their indoor waterpark that sports a rainbow-stripe effect. Sliders inside the new tube will experience a multi-hued light effect that creates dazzling visual movement inside the otherwise dark flume.

The Land of Natura

A new natural adventure park development called The Land of Natura is planned to open their first phase in the summer of 2022. This 40-acre parcel will include a 5-acre naturally filtered lake with America’s largest floating waterpark and North America’s longest canopy tour. More than 10 miles of hiking and biking trails through the woods, river beach access and kayak rentals, a greenhouse welcome center featuring native plants, and food trucks serving locally sourced specialties are also included in this initial phase. The full development is expected to take between three and five years to complete at an estimated total cost of $60 million and will span over 150 acres.

Dining and Entertainment

Elm Street Plaza

Downtown Wisconsin Dells will soon boast a new gathering spot, with the addition of the 35,000-square foot Elm Street Plaza set to open in late summer. It will feature a covered stage area, special lighting and sound systems, concession stands, seating, Wi-Fi and a mural wall. There will also be interactive water features, including a six-foot Kugel ball, dancing fountains and in-ground geysers. Planned programming includes free nightly entertainment throughout the warmer months, farmers’ markets, pop-up markets, seasonal celebrations and other events.

Icey-Themed Adventure Park

Downtown Wisconsin Dells will welcome Yeti Yard Next Level Adventure Park later this summer. The park will feature the Himalayan Speedway, complete with a 640 ft. elevated racetrack for go-carting. An 18-hole all turf mini-golf course will complete the Yeti Yard on ground level.

New Nano-Brewpub in an Old Mansion

A converted 1909 mansion in downtown Dells is now home to Latte Stone Brewing Co., a small-batch, nano brewpub. Latte Stone features a tasting room-style bar serving crafted-in-house brews and local craft beers, as well as local and international wines. It also offers a unique Pacific Island tapas menu, made fresh daily using longtime family recipes from the island of Guam. During the summer months, brewpub guests can sip their suds while listening to live entertainment in Latte Stone’s large, dog-friendly beer garden.

A Taste of Norway

Also new this year is Koselig Garden, a restaurant/taproom at the Norwegian-inspired barn event venue Vennebu Hill. Boasting hilltop views of the Wisconsin River and Baraboo Bluff range, it offers a menu of popular Norwegian and Wisconsin delights along with a full bar. ("Koselig" means "cozy garden" in Norwegian.)

Kalahari Adds Piano Bar

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions has added a new watering hole, Redd’s Piano Bar. In addition to live entertainment, it features a huge wine list and hand-crafted cocktails.