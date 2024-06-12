New WI Rustic Roads Guide published; highlights roads less traveled

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Wednesday, June 12 the publication of the 2024 Rustic Roads Guide.

A news release says the latest edition features two new roads and the work of talented local photographers from around the state, including the cover image of the Aurora Borealis over Rustic Road 60 in Vilas County.

Officials say Rustic Roads is one of WisDOT’s oldest programs. The program began in Taylor County in 1975 and now features approximately 760 miles of scenic, lightly traveled country roads through 61 counties. Unique brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated rustic roads, which range from two miles to 37 miles in length and have a maximum speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

LINK: Download the 2024 Wisconsin Rustic Roads Guide

Earlier in 2024, WisDOT announced two new additions to the Rustic Roads Program. Rustic Road 125, which spans 9.4 miles near the American Birkebeiner Trail in northwestern Wisconsin’s forests, and Rustic Road 126, which crosses Honey Creek in Walworth County and passes what was once a one-room schoolhouse.

For a free copy of the 2024 edition of Wisconsin Rustic Roads, visit travelwisconsin.com/order-guides or contact the Wisconsin Department of Tourism at 1-800-432-8747.