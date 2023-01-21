New UW Whitewater chancellor; Dr. Corey King takes role

article

Dr. Corey A. King, Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs at UW-Green Bay, has been named the 18th Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved King’s appointment as chancellor. This follows a recommendation made by a selection committee.

King will begin as chancellor on Mar. 1, 2022.

King offered the following statement in a news release:

I am excited to join the faculty, staff, students, and broader community as we continue to advance UW-Whitewater’s mission of being a ‘preeminent academic institution driven by the pursuit of knowledge, powered by a spirit of innovation, and focused on transforming lives," King said. "The university’s demonstrated commitment to student success and excellent educational experiences at both the Whitewater and Rock County campuses will continue to be our driving force."

About Dr. King

King previously served as Vice President for Enrollment Management & Student Financial Services at Bethune-Cookman University. At Florida Atlantic University, he led the Council for Student Affairs of the State University System of Florida and was Vice President for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management. He also served as a leader at East Carolina University, Wheeling Jesuit University, and the University of Florida.

King holds a bachelor's degree in curriculum and instruction and a master's degree in higher education administration/student affairs from Florida State University. He earned a doctorate in educational administration and leadership from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.