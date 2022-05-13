There’s a new specialty grocery store opening in Cudahy that will only feature vendors with specialty foods made all over South Eastern Wisconsin
If you like fresh and flavorful salsa, there’s a local company that’s been obsessed with making that way since 2016
Brian is in Cudahy with Mama’s Boy Salsa checking out their new space and learning more about the fresh ingredients that make their salsa one of the area’s best.
