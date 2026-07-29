New Milwaukee Crime Lab opens, accredited and processing evidence

The Brief The Wisconsin DOJ's new Milwaukee Crime Lab is now fully open for processing evidence. FOX6 got a look inside the new facility on Wednesday, July 29. The lab replaces the former lab located at South 11th Street​ in Milwaukee.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has a new Milwaukee Crime Lab.

Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Milwaukee

What we know:

The state-of-the-art forensic facility is more than 70,000 square feet.

It's housed in the new Forensic Science and Protective Medicine Facility near Froedert's campus in Wauwatosa.

Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories seal

It was accredited earlier in July, and on Wednesday afternoon FOX6 got a look inside.

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The space will house the DOJ's Division of Forensic Science. Equipment inside includes a 3D scanner for forensic mapping, heavy-duty lifts for vehicles marked as evidence, rooms for forensic imaging, as well as toxicology instruments.

Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Milwaukee

What they're saying:

All that technology that will be used to primarily investigate felony cases.

"Our forensic scientists, technicians, evidence specialists, and crime scene response professionals provide scientific testing and impartial forensic analysis that law enforcement and prosecutors across the state rely on in enforcing our criminal laws," said Attorney General Josh Kaul.



"There are increasing availability and ability for scientific evidence to become available for us to use in court. And that's so important because we know that more evidence helps ensure greater confidence that those truly responsible for criminal behavior are held accountable," said Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern.

More than 60 staffers will work in the building.

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Big picture view:

The building will also be home to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).