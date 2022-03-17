New Flight For Life helicopter; Burlington will be its home base

A new Flight For Life helicopter landed at its new home base in Burlington on Wednesday, March 16.

Crews are sharing what makes this helicopter different than others doing the same job. One of them – it is capable of carrying more life-saving equipment.

Back in November, the Flight For Life Air Medical Transport Program expanded to add a new community base and hangar facility at the Burlington Municipal Airport.

A news release from last September says this expansion will advance Flight For Life’s overall mission to provide Wisconsin communities research-based critical care transport services by decreasing response times to injuries in southern Wisconsin, including Racine, Walworth, and Kenosha Counties, therefore improving patient outcomes.