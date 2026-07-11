The Brief Summerfest will open the final weekend of June in 2027, shifting its start a week later. The East Town Association said it's also moving Bastille Days one week later next year to prevent any clash with both festivals and to ensure safety. Small business owners welcome the schedule changes.



Summerfest will open the final weekend of June for its 2027 season, meaning it is starting a week later with no Juneteenth competition.

The East Town Association is also making a change for Bastille Days by pushing it back a week to ensure all business owners see the same energy and foot traffic they saw this year.

Bastille Days is a free, four-day festival that has brought visitors to Milwaukee from all over for its 44th year.

"Last year I was invited here, and we got a crazy success and this year they gave me a wonderful spot. Next year [it] will be bigger, more people," said Xavier Pilsudski, owner of Xavier's Crepes. Pilsudski said taking part in the festival has really been helpful for his small business.

The schedule change means it will not clash with Summerfest, which will slide back a week.

"I'm here and it means a lot to Milwaukee people," Pilsudski said. Vendors like Pilsudski welcome the schedule change, knowing they will not have a bigger fight for attention.

The East Town Association says this helps make sure everyone gets to enjoy both festivals safely.