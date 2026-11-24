The Brief Costco is on track to open another new southeast Wisconsin location in November. The membership warehouse chain currently has 12 full-service Wisconsin locations. CEO Ron Vachris said the company wants to open 30 or more warehouses annually.



Costco opened its newest southeast Wisconsin location – with shoppers lined up around the warehouse – on Tuesday morning, Nov. 24.

Franklin Costco

The backstory:

Construction of the new location, in Franklin near 27th and Drexel, broke ground in May and kept on track with a target opening of November. The site was previously part of Northwestern Mutual's Franklin campus.

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When to go:

According to Costco's website, the Franklin store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hours for executive members open at 9 a.m. every day. Gold star and business member hours are as follows:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ New Costco location opens in Franklin

Local perspective:

The Franklin store is Costco's 13th full-service Wisconsin location and the only one in Milwaukee County. There are now seven locations in the southeast portion of the state: Grafton, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee and Pleasant Prairie. Two of those locations opened this year – the Franklin location on Tuesday, and the Oconomowoc location in August.

International expansion

Big picture view:

The Franklin Costco is one of nine locations the chain said would open in November alone as it expands across the U.S. and Canada. Two of those nine locations are in Alberta, and two others are in Ontario. Earlier this year, Costco opened stores in Mexico and Taiwan as well.

CEO Ron Vachris said earlier this year that the company wants to open 30 or more warehouses annually over the next five to 10 years. About half of those would be new warehouses in the U.S., while the remainder would open in locations around the world, with Vachris pointing out Mexico, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand as potential spots for some of the future warehouses.